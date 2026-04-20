Gabriel Martinelli News: One shot from bench
Martinelli recorded one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Manchester City.
Martinelli would come off the bench at halftime to boost his team a bit, but would do little to help, only earning a singular shot. The winger remains with only a lone goal all season in 27 appearances, although he did earn an assist just three games ago.
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