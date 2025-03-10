Gabriel Martinelli News: Plays 32 minutes in return
Martinelli (hamstring) was on the bench for his return and played 32 minutes in the second half of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.
Martinelli returned from his hamstring injury and played just over 30 minutes, registering two shots and four crosses. His return is a significant boost for the team, which has been dealing with numerous injuries in the attacking line. It will also allow players to rest more ahead of upcoming fixtures.
