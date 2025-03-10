Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabriel Martinelli headshot

Gabriel Martinelli News: Plays 32 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Martinelli (hamstring) was on the bench for his return and played 32 minutes in the second half of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Martinelli returned from his hamstring injury and played just over 30 minutes, registering two shots and four crosses. His return is a significant boost for the team, which has been dealing with numerous injuries in the attacking line. It will also allow players to rest more ahead of upcoming fixtures.

Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now