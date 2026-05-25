Gabriel Martinelli News: Provides assist for opener

Martinelli assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Crystal Palace.

Martinelli set up Gabriel Jesus' 42nd minute opener, collecting Max Dowman's flick before threading a perfectly weighted through ball that the Brazilian buried at Dean Henderson's near post to put Arsenal in front. He was a constant threat down the left wing despite the heavily rotated lineup, bringing energy and creativity every time he got on the ball. The Brazilian wraps up the Premier League season with one goal and four assists in 30 appearances (11 starts), a disappointing return by his standards, but he'll look to make an impact in Saturday's Champions League final before linking up with Brazil for the 2026 World Cup.