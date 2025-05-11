Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Martinelli headshot

Gabriel Martinelli News: Scores in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Martinelli tallied a goal in Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Liverpool Sunday.

The winger got the Gunners back in the game with his strike. He put both his shots on target and had two crosses, though neither was accurate. Martinelli should be in the starting lineup again when Arsenal face Newcastle in a matchup that will likely determine who finishes second in the league table this season.

