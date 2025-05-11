Gabriel Martinelli News: Scores in draw
Martinelli tallied a goal in Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Liverpool Sunday.
The winger got the Gunners back in the game with his strike. He put both his shots on target and had two crosses, though neither was accurate. Martinelli should be in the starting lineup again when Arsenal face Newcastle in a matchup that will likely determine who finishes second in the league table this season.
