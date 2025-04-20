Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Martinelli headshot

Gabriel Martinelli News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Martinelli scored in Arsenal's 4-0 win Sunday against Ipswich Town.

After scoring in Madrid Wednesday, Martinelli added a goal Sunday on five shots (one on target). The young winger might be rested with a short turnaround for Arsenal, as the Gunners face Crystal Palace Wednesday. Should Martinelli play, he's in line to have success in front of goal again with Palace having recently conceded five goals to both Manchester City and Newcastle United.

