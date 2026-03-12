Gabriel Martinelli headshot

Gabriel Martinelli News: Six crosses in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Martinelli generated two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 26th minute.

Martinelli led the Arsenal attack Wednesday with six crosses (three accurate) as they played to a 1-1 stalemate at Bayer Leverkusen. Across his last three appearances (three starts) in all competitions, the veteran attacker has created three chances from nine crosses (three accurate) and four shots (zero on goal). Martinelli's six Champions League goals across eight appearances (five starts) mark a career high in a single European competition.

Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
