Gabriel Martinelli headshot

Gabriel Martinelli News: Struggles in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Martinelli registered two shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Wolverhampton.

The winger put up six crosses, but only one was considered accurate in a lackluster showing. Martinelli did not take advantage of a favorable matchup but he should have a role against Tottenham. Spurs are struggling at the moment and Martinelli has a great opportunity to exploit a defense which has conceded 37 goals in 26 league matches.

Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Martinelli See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Martinelli See More
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW26
SOC
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW26
Author Image
Luke Atzert
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 26
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
51 days ago