Gabriel Martinelli News: Struggles in service

Martinelli registered two shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Wolverhampton.

The winger put up six crosses, but only one was considered accurate in a lackluster showing. Martinelli did not take advantage of a favorable matchup but he should have a role against Tottenham. Spurs are struggling at the moment and Martinelli has a great opportunity to exploit a defense which has conceded 37 goals in 26 league matches.