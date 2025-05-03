Gabriel Misehouy Injury: Won't play Monday

Misehouy is out for Monday's match against Mallorca due to a quadriceps injury, accoridng to manager Michel Sanchez. "We have lost for the game, Gabriel, who has some discomfort in his quadriceps. I think it's a small injury, but we don't know yet how long he'll be out."

Misehouy is not going to be an option for the club heading into Monday's match, as he suffered an injury during training. The good news is this is a minor injury and won't affect much, as he has gone unused in their past four games and has only seen one start in his minimal nine appearances this season.