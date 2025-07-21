Gabriel Misehouy News: Loaned to Greece

Misehouy has been loaned to Aris from Girona, according to his parent club.

Misehouy will spend the next campaign on loan, heading to Greece to join Aris for a season. He only appeared for 250 minutes in nine appearances with Girona last season, likely the reason for his move. He will now hope to see a better season while in Greece, seeing a decent enough time to see more minutes with his first team.