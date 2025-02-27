Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Moscardo headshot

Gabriel Moscardo Injury: Absent again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Moscardo is out for Friday's match against Monaco, according to L'Union.

Moscardo is set to continue on the bench for yet another match, having yet to play since Jan. 4 due to his injuries. Little is known about the situation, with an undisclosed injury being what it is chalked up to at the moment. Luckily for the club, this is a minor absence, as he has yet to see a start this season.

Reims
