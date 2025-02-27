Gabriel Moscardo Injury: Absent again
Moscardo is out for Friday's match against Monaco, according to L'Union.
Moscardo is set to continue on the bench for yet another match, having yet to play since Jan. 4 due to his injuries. Little is known about the situation, with an undisclosed injury being what it is chalked up to at the moment. Luckily for the club, this is a minor absence, as he has yet to see a start this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now