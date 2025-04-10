Gabriel Moscardo Injury: Back with squad against Lens

Moscardo (undisclosed) is available to face Lens on Friday, coach Samba Diawara said in the press conference.

Moscardo is now an option moving forward for Reims and will be available for Friday's game against Lens. This is good news for the club as the Brazilian is a highly rated young talent who could help the side in their push to avoid relegation before returning to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his loan spell.