Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabriel Moscardo headshot

Gabriel Moscardo Injury: Back with squad against Lens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Moscardo (undisclosed) is available to face Lens on Friday, coach Samba Diawara said in the press conference.

Moscardo is now an option moving forward for Reims and will be available for Friday's game against Lens. This is good news for the club as the Brazilian is a highly rated young talent who could help the side in their push to avoid relegation before returning to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his loan spell.

Gabriel Moscardo
Reims
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now