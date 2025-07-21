Menu
Gabriel Moscardo News: Loaned to Braga

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Moscardo has been loaned to Braga for the 2025/26 season, joining from Paris Saint-Germain, his parent club announced.

Moscardo spent last season on loan with Reims, appearing in 10 games and scoring one goal in the French Cup, but was sidelined for most of the campaign due to injuries. The Brazilian returned to PSG for the Club World Cup while recovering from muscular issues and is now fit to join Portuguese side Braga for the upcoming season in search of more playing time.

