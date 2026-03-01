Gabriel News: Assists the opener

Gabriel assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Gabriel delivered a complete performance at both ends of the pitch, assisting the opener from a corner before putting in a defensive shift that included a season high four tackles along with two interceptions and five clearances. The center back remains a persistent danger at set pieces, and his numbers across all competitions this season are extraordinary. Five assists already, more than double his entire senior career total before this season, and four goals to go with them.