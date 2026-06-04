Gabriel News: Defensive stalwart for Brazil

Gabriel is expected to start at center-back for Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gabriel should partner with Marquinhos at center-back in Carlo Ancelotti's back four. The Arsenal defender was a key component of one of Europe's best defensive lines during the 2025/26 season, playing a major role in a campaign in which the Gunners won the Premier League and reached the UEFA Champions League final. Gabriel helped Arsenal record 23 clean sheets between EPL and UCL while also tallying four goals and five assists in the process.