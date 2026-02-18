Gabriel News: Gets assist

Gabriel assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton.

The defender is usually on the score sheet in some way due to a set piece goal, which did not materialize in this draw. Gabriel did get an assist though, and he'll be involved in the final third in the North London derby against Tottenham. Spurs have struggled in 2026 and have not won a league match since the calendar changed, so Gabriel is primed to take advantage.