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Gabriel News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Gabriel (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton.

Gabriel is in the starting XI for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton after using the international break to recover from knee discomfort. The center-back remains a key figure in defense thanks to his physical presence, aerial dominance and ability to anchor the back line, having started the majority of matches this season while providing a strong threat on set pieces.

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