Gabriel News: Produces five clearances
Gabriel generated one tackle (one won) and five clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win over Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.
Gabriel helped keep the clean sheet against Chelsea on Sunday, making five clearances with a block on the day. He's missed only two PL matches this season, starting all 27 appearances while averaging about 3.4 clearances per 90 minutes of play.
