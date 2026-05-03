Gabriel News: Three shots in home win

Gabriel had three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Fulham.

Gabriel took three shots as Arsenal kept another clean sheet and won 3-0 at home to Fulham. The defender has scored three goals and provided four assists this season, but was unable to turn any of these shots into a goal in this game. This was the second time this season that he has taken three or more shots in a game, and the first time that he did it in the Premier League.