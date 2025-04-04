Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabriel Osho headshot

Gabriel Osho Injury: Doubtful against Rennes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Osho (undisclosed) is doubtful for Sunday's clash against Rennes, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference.

Osho is a doubt for Sunday's game due to undisclosed reasons. He will likely be assessed on Saturday to determine his availability for the squad. If he is unavailable, Sinaly Diomande is expected to replace him in the back-three against Stade Rennais.

Gabriel Osho
AJ Auxerre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now