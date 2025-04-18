Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Osho headshot

Gabriel Osho Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Osho (undisclosed) will remain out for Sunday's clash against Lille after missing their last contest, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference.

Osho missed Sunday's clash with OL due to undisclosed reasons that revealed to be serious since he will miss a second game in a row. His timeline for return remains unknown for the time being. Sinaly Diomande will replace him in the backline until he returns.

Gabriel Osho
AJ Auxerre
