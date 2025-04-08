Gabriel Pec Injury: Back with team Tuesday

Pec (hip) is available for Tuesday's clash against Tigres in the CONCACAF as he is travelling with the squad, the club announced.

Pec didn't make the squad for Saturday's game against Salt Lake due to a hip injury. The issue appears minor as he was spotted traveling with the team for Tuesday's match against Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. If fit, he could play a key role, having been one of the Galaxy's most decisive attacking threats since last year.