Gabriel Pec Injury: Late call to face Salt Lake
Pec is questionable for Saturday's match against Salt Lake due to a hip injury.
Pec is going to be a late call to face Salt Lake, as he is now dealing with a hip injury heading into the weekend. This could be a brutal loss, as he is a regular starter and vital part of the team when fit. That said, this could force a change, with Joseph Paintsil as a possible replacement.
