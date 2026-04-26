Gabriel Pec News: Can't find back of the net

Gabriel Pec registered four shots (three on goal) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake.

Pec was able to put three of his four shots on target but did not come up with a goal, though LA Galaxy did get a 2-1 win. The midfielder has a tough matchup coming up against a Vancouver side which has only let in five goals in MLS play, so he'll need to continue being efficient to have a shot at breaking through that defense.