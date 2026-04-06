Gabriel Pec News: Massive volume in loss

Pec generated seven shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Minnesota United.

Pec had incredible volume during Saturday's loss, he sent in seven shots (three on goal) but it wasn't enough and none of them found the back of the net. Galaxy really would have wanted to win this match, and with Pec's volume it's surprising they didn't. Pec will have plenty of upside in this elite attack and with this sort of volume.