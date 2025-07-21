Gabriel Pec News: Nets brace

Pec scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Pec had a huge impact in the match Saturday, recording a brace to take the point Saturday in El Trafico. Since returning from injury, the winger has started the last 11 games in a row, totaling four goals with an assist while logging in 44 shots (19 on target) in that span.