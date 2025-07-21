Menu
Gabriel Pec News: Nets brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Pec scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Pec had a huge impact in the match Saturday, recording a brace to take the point Saturday in El Trafico. Since returning from injury, the winger has started the last 11 games in a row, totaling four goals with an assist while logging in 44 shots (19 on target) in that span.

Gabriel Pec
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
