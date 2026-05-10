Gabriel Pec headshot

Gabriel Pec News: Nets brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Pec scored two goals to go with six shots (four on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Atlanta United.

Pec was the hero of Saturday's match for LA as he converted two of his six shots for goals, finding the back of the net in the 74th and 79th minutes. This marks the attacker's third goal of the season, all of which have come in his past four games. He is now up to six goal contributions in 11 appearances this season.

Gabriel Pec
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now