Gabriel Pec News: Nets brace

Pec scored two goals to go with six shots (four on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Atlanta United.

Pec was the hero of Saturday's match for LA as he converted two of his six shots for goals, finding the back of the net in the 74th and 79th minutes. This marks the attacker's third goal of the season, all of which have come in his past four games. He is now up to six goal contributions in 11 appearances this season.