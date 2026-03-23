Gabriel Pec News: Nine shots, no goal

Pec had nine shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers.

Pec had an exceptional nine shots Sunday but still couldn't find the back of the net for a winner, with only two shots on target. This does halt his two-game goal contribution streak, only able to snag a secondary assist against Portland. He is still in search of his first goal all season, with his 23 shots being wasted.