Gabriel Pec News: Plays full game Tuesday

Pec (hip) played the full game in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat against Tigres in the CONCACAF, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Pec returned to the team Tuesday after missing Saturday's clash against Salt Lake with a hip injury. He went the full 90 minutes against Tigres and failed to register a touch in the penalty box for the first time since his MLS debut against Inter Miami in 2024, when he came off the bench. He will aim to bounce back against Houston on Saturday.