Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabriel Pec headshot

Gabriel Pec News: Plays full game Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Pec (hip) played the full game in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat against Tigres in the CONCACAF, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Pec returned to the team Tuesday after missing Saturday's clash against Salt Lake with a hip injury. He went the full 90 minutes against Tigres and failed to register a touch in the penalty box for the first time since his MLS debut against Inter Miami in 2024, when he came off the bench. He will aim to bounce back against Houston on Saturday.

Gabriel Pec
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now