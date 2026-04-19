Gabriel Pec News: Provides assist against Dallas

Pec assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Dallas.

Pec came up clutch with the assist on Joseph Paintsil's stoppage-time equalizer, threading a perfectly weighted pass between Christian Cappis and Osaze Urhoghide to pick out Paintsil wide open in the box. He was Dallas' most dangerous threat all match, finishing with two shots, two chances created and drawing four fouls over the full 90 minutes. The playmaker now has three assists in seven appearances this season, already matching his total from 29 games last year, and looks fully back to his 2024 level as he gears up for Wednesday's clash with Columbus.