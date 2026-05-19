Gabriel Pec News: Scores, assists in win

Pec scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and four chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Seattle Sounders FC.

The Brazilian forward has been on a tear of late and has notched five goal contributions (four goals, one assist) in his last three MLS appearances. A regular starter who can play all over the attacking third, Pec should be one of the first names on Galaxy's team sheet ahead of the May 23 matchup against Houston Dynamo, which will be the last one before the World Cup break.