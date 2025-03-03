Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Pec headshot

Gabriel Pec News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Pec scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 18th minute.

Pec got on the scoresheet Sunday, doing well with limited chances and looking impressive down the wing. The attacking midfielder offers plenty to the attack in what should be one of the better teams in the league. Pec will hope to keep building on this hot start to the 2025 campaign.

Gabriel Pec
Los Angeles Galaxy
