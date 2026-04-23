Gabriel Pec News: Scores Wednesday

Pec scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Pec scored his first goal of the season Wednesday, a strike in the 86th minute assisted by Joseph Paintsil which cut the deficit to 2-1. He nearly scored the equalizer just three minutes later, but his shot hit the post. He finished the match with five shots, his fifth match this season with that high of volume, and he now has four goal contributions across eight appearances this season.