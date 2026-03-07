Gabriel Pec News: Sent off after assist Saturday

Pec delivered an assist before receiving a red card in Saturday's match against Colorado Rapids.

Pec lifted a great ball to set up Joao Klauss in the 56th minute of this game, but a second yellow card put an end to the winger's performance shortly after that. He'll be banned for next Saturday's contest versus Sporting Kansas City, so his next chance to play in MLS will come on March 22 at Portland. The Galaxy don't have many natural replacements for Pec, but offseason signing Erik Thommy could benefit from the situation to feature on the right flank.