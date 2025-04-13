Gabriel Pec News: Seven crosses Saturday
Pec generated two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Houston Dynamo.
After missing the last MLS match with a hip injury, Pec returned to the starting XI Saturday. He set season highs with five corners and seven crosses, however he failed to record a single accurate cross. He also took two off-target shots on the attack. He was very active on the defensive end too as he won 11 duels and one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.
