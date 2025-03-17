Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Pec headshot

Gabriel Pec News: Six shots Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Pec registered six shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers.

Pec led his side with six shots in Sunday's draw, however he failed to put a single one on target. He now has 21 shots (six on target) through just four matches this season, although all of that has resulted in just one goal. He also set season highs in chances created (two), crosses (three) and corners (four). Pec is coming off an incredible season last year with 19 goals and 15 assists, so despite his slow start to the 2025 campaign there should still be a lot of optimism moving forward.

Gabriel Pec
Los Angeles Galaxy
