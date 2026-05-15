Gabriel Pec News: Strikes from distance

Gabriel Pec scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Gabriel Pec curled a shot from well outside of the box into the top corner of the net Wednesday to score Los Angeles's lone goal in their 3-1 defeat versus Kansas City. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the attacker has scored four times from 19 shots (10 on goal). Pec has played the full 90 minutes in nine of his first 12 league appearances.