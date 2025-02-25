Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Pec headshot

Gabriel Pec News: Three shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Gabriel had three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 loss to San Diego FC.

Gabriel had at least three shots in 16 of his 38 appearances last season and picked up where he left off in this season's opener with three shots in the match. He also continued to show a good effort with the cross and despite the scoreless start, he should be up for another productive campaign.

Gabriel Pec
Los Angeles Galaxy
