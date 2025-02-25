Gabriel Pec News: Three shots in loss
Gabriel had three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 loss to San Diego FC.
Gabriel had at least three shots in 16 of his 38 appearances last season and picked up where he left off in this season's opener with three shots in the match. He also continued to show a good effort with the cross and despite the scoreless start, he should be up for another productive campaign.
