Gabriel Pirani News: Assist in draw with Chicago

Pirani assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Chicago Fire.

Pirani tucked in behind Christian Benteke Saturday as an attacking midfielder. He did not manage to place any shots on target but did create the assist for his team's opening goal. The 20-year-old Brazilian scored in each of DC's two pre-season matches and netted six last season from 33 appearances (13 starts).