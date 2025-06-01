Gabriel Pirani News: Goal and assist in 2-1 win

Pirani scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus FC Cincinnati.

Pirani made his first start since early April as he helped his side win 2-1 by scoring and assisting. He scored the opener in the second minute before assisting Conner Antley to put his team back in the lead in the 19th minute. He has now scored in back-to-back games, with both of these goals being his only this season. He took five shots in the game, getting three on target, having not had more than one in any other game this year.