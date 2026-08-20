Gabriel Pirani headshot

Gabriel Pirani News: Nets first goal for new club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Pirani scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Portland Timbers.

Pirani started for the second straight game in his third appearance since being traded to San Diego, capping a big offensive showing with his first goal for the club. The midfielder led the team in shots with seven and also created two chances.

Gabriel Pirani
San Diego FC
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