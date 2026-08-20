Gabriel Pirani News: Nets first goal for new club
Pirani scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Portland Timbers.
Pirani started for the second straight game in his third appearance since being traded to San Diego, capping a big offensive showing with his first goal for the club. The midfielder led the team in shots with seven and also created two chances.
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