Gabriel Pirani News: Scores again Saturday

Pirani scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Colorado Rapids.

Pirani scored in his second straight outing Saturday, this time on a strike in the 71st minute assisted by Marcus Ingvartsen. It took him seven shots to score Thursday versus Portland, but he only needed one to bag his second goal of the season versus Colorado. He was subbed off in the 93rd minute for Alejandro Alvarado.