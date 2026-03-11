Gabriel Sara News: Busy in win
Gabriel Sara registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Liverpool.
Sara took eight crosses during Tuesday's clash, as well as building off six corners. The midfielder was brilliant with his chances and built a solid floor with his good volume. He's likely going to struggle for as much time on the ball during the second leg at Anfield. Still this sort of volume is encouraging moving forward.
