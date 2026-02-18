Gabriel Sara headshot

Gabriel Sara News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Sara scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and seven chances created in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Juventus. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 43rd minute.

Sara produced a pair of goal contributions during Tuesday's clash a goal and assist in the huge opening leg win. It's a nice cushion for Gala as they head to Turin for the second leg. If Sara can produce anything like this in the second leg he will get plenty of chances as Juve chase the game.

Gabriel Sara
Galatasaray

