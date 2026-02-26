Gabriel Sara News: Gritty display in Juventus tilt

Sara won three of four tackles and recorded two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-2 loss versus Juventus.

Sara was energetic on both ends and put together a respectable two-way output as Galatasaray advanced to the next round. He has created at least one chance, totaling nine, and posted one or more tackles, racking up 10 and winning six of them, in the last three matches. Additionally, he has posted one or more crosses and corners in every bout, piling up 44 (16 accurate) and 23, respectively.