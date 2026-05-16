Gabriel Strefezza Injury: Option for Como bout

Strefezza (ankle) has been selected for Sunday's game against Como.

Strefezza managed to recover from an ankle problem and some muscle fatigue and won't miss time, but it remains to be determined whether he'll be able to start. Nesta Elphege and Mateo Pellegrino would team up if he didn't get the call. Strefezza has tallied at least one corner in seven straight fixtures, totaling 10, scoring twice, assisting once and posting 12 shots (four on target), six chances created and 16 crosses (four accurate) during that stretch.