Gabriel Strefezza Injury: Strikes and hobbles off against Roma

Strefezza scored one goal to go with five shots (two on target), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Roma before exiting at the 53rd minute due to a possible ankle injury.

Strefezza equalized the game by slotting a pretty low-driven cross-shot in the bottom corner, but limped off a few minutes later after getting roughed up. Nesta Elphege, Mateo Pellegrino and Jacob Ondrejka would pick up the slack against Como next Sunday if he were unable to play or start.