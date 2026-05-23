Gabriel Strefezza Injury: Unavailable against Sassuolo

Strefezza (ankle/thigh) "won't be an option for Sunday," coach Carlos Cuesta relayed.

Strefezza pushed through a pair of minor injuries last week but won't be risked in this one. Daniel Mikolajewski or Pontus Almqvist will draw a rare start, as Nesta Elphege (thigh) is also absent. Strefezza has been a day-one starter in his quick Serie A return, notching two goals and two assists in 14 matches and adding 24 shots (seven on target), 14 key passes and 39 crosses (eight accurate). Parma will have to decide whether to pick up their option to keep him from Olympiakos.