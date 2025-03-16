Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabriel Strefezza headshot

Gabriel Strefezza News: Attempts seven crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Strefezza registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to AC Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Strefezza's form has taken a dip, with his previous three appearances' total output including six crosses, none of them accurate. He attempted more crosses and logged more accurate ones Saturday, albeit barely. This improvement of form is something Strefezza will look to continue after the international break, and perhaps it may just be what he needs to get his head on right for future Como games.

Gabriel Strefezza
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now