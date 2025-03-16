Gabriel Strefezza News: Attempts seven crosses

Strefezza registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to AC Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Strefezza's form has taken a dip, with his previous three appearances' total output including six crosses, none of them accurate. He attempted more crosses and logged more accurate ones Saturday, albeit barely. This improvement of form is something Strefezza will look to continue after the international break, and perhaps it may just be what he needs to get his head on right for future Como games.