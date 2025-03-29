Gabriel Strefezza News: Decent in Empoli meeting

Strefezza drew four fouls and recorded two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Empoli.

Strefezza wasn't superb but picked up a small amount of stats in several categories and in both phases in this one. He has registered six shots (two on target), five key passes, 14 crosses (one accurate) and nine tackles (seven won) in the last five matches.