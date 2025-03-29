Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Strefezza headshot

Gabriel Strefezza News: Decent in Empoli meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Strefezza drew four fouls and recorded two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Empoli.

Strefezza wasn't superb but picked up a small amount of stats in several categories and in both phases in this one. He has registered six shots (two on target), five key passes, 14 crosses (one accurate) and nine tackles (seven won) in the last five matches.

Gabriel Strefezza
Como
More Stats & News
