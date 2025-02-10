Gabriel Strefezza News: Logs 13 crosses, four accurate

Strefezza recorded three shots (one on goal), 13 crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Friday's 2-1 loss versus Juventus. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Strefezza updated his season high in crosses by logging double digits in the category for the first time this season. The attacking midfielder tied his season high in accurate crosses, which he failed to record multiple of in each of his previous four appearances. So even without a goal or an assist Friday, it is safe to say the Juventus game was a relatively positive appearance for him.